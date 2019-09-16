HEADS UP! You could soon be driving slower on Atlanta streets ... Here's why

ATLANTA - You could soon be driving slower inside Atlanta city limits. The city council is about to vote on a measure that could lead to lowering the speed limit.
They’re inside City Hall right now discussing a safety study about slower speed limits.
Many people Channel 2’s Lauren Davis spoke with say they like the idea.
Georgia State student Melina Moser rides a scooter to class, but she doesn’t always feel safe.
“Being safest, I feel like I’m a 6,” Moser said.
She’s not alone. Since January 3, people have died and there have been more than 200 reported incidents.
