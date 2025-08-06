DeKalb County health officials report first positive cases of West Nile virus detected in county

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County health officials have confirmed the first positive tests for West Nile virus in mosquito traps this year.

The samples that tested positive were found in ZIP codes 30033 and 30360, which are in the areas of Decatur and Doraville, though not solely in their city limits.

The positive tests were confirmed Wednesday by DeKalb Public Health, which conducts mosquito surveillance throughout the county during the summer months.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Despite the presence of the virus in mosquitoes, no human cases have been reported in DeKalb County so far this year.

DeKalb Public Health said it uses mosquito traps to monitor diseases that mosquitoes can transmit to humans.

While this is the first time in 2025 West Nile virus was detected in DeKalb County, samples have tested positive in Fulton County for several weeks.

RELATED STORIES:

These traps are placed in areas with little foot traffic and are marked with red and white signs for easy identification.

Once mosquitoes are collected, they are examined under a microscope and sorted by species and gender. Appropriate mosquitoes are then tested for specific viruses, with West Nile Virus being the main concern in the Atlanta area.

In addition to trapping and testing mosquitoes, DeKalb Public Health technicians work with residents to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

This includes placing larvicide in areas with standing water, such as storm drains, to prevent young mosquitoes from becoming adults. Larvicides are safe for people, pets, and the environment.

Residents are advised to reduce mosquito breeding by eliminating standing water in gutters and removing water from items like planters, toys, wheelbarrows, and old tires weekly.

Trimming tall grass, weeds, and vines can discourage mosquitoes from resting in yards.

Additional precautions include ensuring window and door screens fit tightly, reducing outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, using insect repellent containing DEET or other approved substances, spraying clothing with permethrin, and wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

DeKalb Public Health continues to monitor mosquito activity and reminds residents to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and potential West Nile Virus exposure.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group