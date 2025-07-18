2 more Fulton County mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two more mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile in Fulton County traps this week, the Fulton County Board of Health reported Friday.

The board of health said they found the positive test results in the northwest and southeast quadrants of Atlanta.

Previous traps with mosquito samples that tested positive were located Hapeville and northwest Atlanta.

The Fulton County Board of Health ’s Environmental Health department is currently reaching out to residents in surrounding communities about the positive test results.

They are sharing ways to prevent mosquito bites and breeding areas around their homes.

As a reminder, residents should practice the 5Ds of mosquito bite prevention to help prevent bites and breeding:

dusk/dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

dress – Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

drain - Empty any containers holding standing water - buckets, barrels, flowerpots, tarps - because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

People should also trim or remove overgrown grass or weeds at their residence.

The county board of health works with a mosquito control vendor to kill the pests once mosquitoes text positive for the virus.

West Nile virus activity typically happens during summer and into the fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. The yearly number of reported cases can fluctuate widely, as a result of periodic epidemics.

The CDC said there have been 49 human West Nile virus cases reported in the U.S. this year, including one in Georgia.

