Police warning people not to swim near popular waterfall after man drowns

ATLANTA — Roswell police are warning people to stay out of the water at a popular park.

This comes after a man drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming by a waterfall.

Swimmers clambered over boulders on Friday by the waterfall on Vickery Creek.

It’s the same place where a man went under the water Thursday afternoon -- and did not resurface.

Roswell police say with the help of a bystander, an officer found the man and pulled him out.

