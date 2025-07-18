Police warning people not to swim near popular waterfall after man drowns

ATLANTA — Roswell police are warning people to stay out of the water at a popular park.
This comes after a man drowned Thursday afternoon while swimming by a waterfall.
Swimmers clambered over boulders on Friday by the waterfall on Vickery Creek.
TRENDING STORIES:
- UPS delivers voluntary buyout option for drivers amid company restructure
- Body camera video shows the moment stampede broke out after Beyoncé concert
- Bank robber rode up on scooter, pulled out key fob ‘detonator’ while demanding $40K
It’s the same place where a man went under the water Thursday afternoon -- and did not resurface.
Roswell police say with the help of a bystander, an officer found the man and pulled him out.
The measures being taken to keep people safe, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
©2025 Cox Media Group