Bank robber rode up on scooter, pulled out key fob ‘detonator’ while demanding $40K

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are sharing more details about what happened during a bank robbery earlier this week.
Police say the bank robber rode up to the PNC Bank on Monroe Drive on a rented Lime scooter.
They say he walked in demanding $40,000 and claiming to have a grenade in a fanny pack. That’s when police say he pulled out a key fob that was supposedly a detonator.
Surveillance video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the man with a baseball cap covering his face.
The robber got away with $6,000 and left on his scooter.
Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter spoke with people who live nearby just hours after the crime.
“It’s a pretty safe neighborhood. I feel very safe here overall, so I feel like it’s probably an isolated incident,” Emily Griffin said.
Anyone who knows who the suspect may be should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. You could be eligible of a reward of up to $5,000.
