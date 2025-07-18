Traffic stop leads to meth bust in Forsyth County, 20 guns seized

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to a man’s arrest for trafficking methamphetamine and more than a dozen weapons seized by deputies.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Martin Ponce was under investigation by the Lanier Regional Drug Task Force after they received a tip he was selling narcotics.

On July 9, the sheriff’s office said he was seen performing a traffic violation, and deputies conducted a traffic stop.

The deputy who made the stop also “happens” to be a member of the drug task force, and had his K-9 partner Eko with him.

“K-9 alerted on the vehicle. The traffic stop yielded approximately one pound and five ounces of methamphetamine and a firearm,” the sheriff’s office said.

After Ponce was taken into custody, and based on task force agents’ observations, a search warrant was obtained for Ponce’s home.

While searching the house, another four ounces of meth were seized, as well as nine ounces of marijuana, 3.5 grams of cocaine, packing materials, drug-related objects, 20 firearms and a black Ram truck.

The sheriff’s office said Ponce was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of drug related items, tinted window violation and driving with a suspended license.

Jail records show Ponce was not awarded bond.

