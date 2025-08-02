Fulton Co. health officials urge caution for residents as more samples positive for West Nile virus

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Health said more samples of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus in traps this week.

The positive results were found in Alpharetta and southeast Atlanta, which the county said “indicates the presence of infected mosquitoes in the area.”

While FCBOH is working with a pest control company to treat areas near where the samples were found, they’re also alerting neighbors about the positive test results.

The detections reported Aug. 1 are the latest in several weeks’ worth of tests.

County officials said “residents countywide should take steps to protect themselves” from mosquitoes.

They’re showing residents across Fulton County how to prevent mosquito bites and breeding areas and are asking them to eliminate standing water on their property where mosquitoes might breed.

FCBOH said residents should follow the 5Ds for bite prevention:

Dusk/Dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

– Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active. Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

– Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin. DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

– Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites. Drain - Empty containers holding standing water - buckets, barrels, flowerpots, tarps - because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

- Empty containers holding standing water - buckets, barrels, flowerpots, tarps - because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes. Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

Residents are also encouraged to trim or remove overgrown grass or weeds on their property.

