DeKalb County food pantry says it serves nearly 150 households daily

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — As food prices soar and the government shutdown continues, St. Vincent de Paul Pantry in DeKalb County is experiencing a surge in demand for food assistance.

The St. Vincent de Paul Pantry in Chamblee, which offers a grocery store-like experience with free food, serves about 150 households daily. This represents a 15% increase in demand over the past year, a trend expected to worsen due to the ongoing government shutdown.

“We probably serve 150 households a day, here... that’s a lot of people needing a lot of food,” said Adam Seeley, Director of Hunger Initiatives at St. Vincent de Paul.

Sarahy Vargas, a mother who visits the pantry for assistance, makes minimum wage at a local restaurant. She says she doesn’t make enough to feed her kids.

“Basically, I just work for rent and bills. There’s not enough for food,” said Vargas.

Families are not only struggling with high food prices but also facing higher rents while working jobs that don’t pay enough to cover basic needs. This economic strain is forcing many to seek help from food pantries.

Seeley noted that many families are doubling up in households to share the high cost of living in Atlanta, with some apartments housing seven to nine people.

“Maybe you float by for a week, but as this approaches longer, then all of a sudden you start to see families making tough decisions,” Seeley said.

St. Vincent de Paul, which began helping families in 1833, has expanded its reach with locations across the nation. The Chamblee location also includes a thrift store offering clothing, shoes, and other items for those in need.

With the combination of high living costs and the government shutdown, more families are expected to rely on food pantries like St. Vincent de Paul for essential support.

“Everybody’s getting hit from all ends here, right now,” Seeley said.

If you would like to donate, click here. For more information on St. Vincent de Paul food programs, click here.

