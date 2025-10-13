Inmate escapes from work detail in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are actively searching for an inmate who somehow escaped from a work detail, officials said.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, a Carroll County Correctional Institute detail officer called 911 to notify authorities that inmate David Emsley Wheeles was unaccounted for from a work detail in the area of East Luke Drive and Highway 113 in Temple, officials said.

Residents in the area are urged to remain alert and report any sightings to 911 immediately.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Wheeles was serving a prison sentence for terrorist threats and acts.

Wheeles is described as six feet four inches tall and weighing 175 pounds.

He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing white pants, an orange shirt, and black-rimmed glasses.

Deputies said he also sports a mustache and goatee.

Photos released by the CCSO, including one from his incarceration and another from his recent detail ID badge.

