DeKalb County extends hours for property tax payments through end of September

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson announced they would have extended hours for the property tax office at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Sept. 30.

The extended hours are expected to help accommodate walk-in customers paying property taxes before the Sept. 30 deadline.

During this period, taxpayers will need to use the UGA Extension entrance at the front of the building, although disabled customers may continue to use the main entrance off Northern Avenue.

“Our central property tax office will be busy the week before the Sept. 30 deadline for tax payments. I encourage owners who prefer to make a payment in person to consider visiting our satellite office locations at South DeKalb Mall and Clairmont Road,” Johnson said in a statement.

Walk-in services are also available at the Clairmont Road and South DeKalb Mall satellite office locations from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The North Office is located at 3653 Clairmont Rd., Chamblee, GA 30341, and the South DeKalb Mall office is at 2801 Candler Rd., Suite 66, Decatur, GA 30034.

According to the tax assessor’s office, seniors can receive in-person service at the Central DeKalb Senior Center on the 1st and 3rd Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at the Lou Walker Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The first installment of property taxes is due by September 30, with the second installment due on Nov. 17.

All payments made in the office, by phone, or online may take 24-48 hours to appear on the website, and payments received by mail during payment season may take up to a week to post once received.

Security screening is required for in-person service, and parking is available near the UGA Extension Service lot facing Memorial Drive.

With extended hours and multiple payment options, DeKalb County aims to facilitate a smooth tax payment process for property owners ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline.

Johnson encourages residents to consider alternative payment methods to avoid long lines.

Payments can be made in person, online, by phone, or via mail, with various payment methods accepted including credit/debit cards, checks, and money orders.

For online payments, residents can go here. Customers paying with credit or debit card payments will also have processing fees, but e-Check payments do not.

Phone payments can be made by calling 770-336-7500.

A secure drop box is available at all three office locations for payments, which must be placed by the due date, and cash is not accepted.

Mail payments must be postmarked by the USPS by the due date to avoid late fees.

