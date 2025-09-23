City of Tucker considers study on pickleball sound levels

TUCKER, Ga. — The sound of a pickleball game is distinct.

For some, it’s the sound of a good time. But for others, it’s an abrasive, concentration-breaking annoyance.

“It’s intrusive and it’s intermittent.. and it’s super duper annoying.”

And it’s that sound, which is now front and center before the Tucker City Council after the city hired experts.

“Well, we hired a firm, national experts, Pickleball Sound Mitigation LLC,” Tucker City Manager John McHenry said.

The firm released a 68-page report that looked at the feasibility of three sites—including the original plan at the Tucker recreational center.

“Well, we always want to be good stewards of the public’s resources and the public funding. So we just want to make sure that we’re doing our due diligence,” McHenry said.

The report found that at the recreation center, the city would need to erect more than 12-foot barriers to reduce the sound near targeted levels—but even then, the solution wouldn’t be perfect.

While at Henderson Park, they found that converting the tennis courts there to dual-purpose courts would keep pickleball sounds below targeted levels.

“So we wanna make sure that we’re doing something that works well for the city, for a robust Pickleball program that we have here,” McHenry said.

On Monday night, the Tucker City Council heard the report before potentially looking at the next steps for pickleball.

