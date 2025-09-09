Clayton County family seeks justice after 16-year-old’s killing

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating the death of 16-year-old Zion Barrett, who was shot and killed Saturday.

Channel 2 Action News cameras were there Monday evening as officers surrounded a home on Starling Trail with guns drawn, announced they had a warrant, kicked in the door, and took three people out of the house, but police drove away with only two men.

Barrett’s family was outside and witnessed the scene unfold.

“I needed this, just to let my baby rest,” Yvonne Barrett, Zion’s grandmother, said.

His aunt, Deshaun Barrett, added, “We feel like justice will be served, and it’s being served.”

The raid happened just hours after Barrett’s family spoke with Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers.

“He was my heart. He was my baby. I don’t know what to do. I don’t. He don’t deserve this,” his grandmother said.

They said the Lovejoy High School junior had been out with his brother and a friend when someone shot him in the back. Police confirmed the activity on Monday was connected to Barrett’s homicide that happened in the same neighborhood.

The Homeowners Association Board provided Rogers with security video footage from their clubhouse. It shows Barrett running away after the shooting before being rushed to the hospital.

“He said Zion has passed. That was horrible,” his grandmother said.

However, the family said Barrett’s tragic end began the day before.

“He was jumped by four boys larger than him,” his aunt said. “They took his green and white Dunk Nike shoes. They took his shoes and they beat him.

They said Barrett was walking home from school when the boys pulled up next to him. The family said they have a message for other young people.

“Tell someone what you’re going through,” his aunt said. “We didn’t know that Zion was being beat(en) up the way he was.”

Police said they are investigating both crimes.

“This was cowardly done to someone who had dreams,” his grandmother said. “He had hopes.”

The family said Barrett worked at McDonald’s to save up for getting a car.

“I want justice,” his grandmother said. “I want them to pay for what they did because they don’t know what they took away.”

Police have not yet said if the two men taken from the home were arrested or charged. Investigators said they will have an update on Tuesday on the direction of the case.

The family is planning a vigil for Barrett on Friday and has started a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses. Click here, to donate.

