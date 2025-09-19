Tucker City Council to review sound study on 3 pickleball court locations

TUCKER, Ga. — At the next Tucker city Council meeting, officials will get a report and analysis on a recent sound and noise study regarding three pickleball court locations in the city.

The city had contracted Pickleball Sound Mitigation to analyze acoustic sound impacts and potential mitigation at the Tucker recreation Center, Henderson Park and Rosenfeld Park.

City records show that officials asked PSM to analyze the sound impacts of pickleball facilities and the overall “acoustic impact of pickleball activities” at the three community locations to see if the sound affects other nearby recreational spaces.

“By gathering this important data, the City seeks to create recreational spaces that are enjoyable while ensuring compatibility with the surrounding neighborhoods,” documents say about the study.

According to the sound assessment that will be reviewed at the upcoming council meeting, the study comes as the city weighs building 12 more pickleball courts next to the Tucker Recreation Center.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported when Tucker residents pushed back on those plans, saying it would create “annoying” and “invasive” sound in the community, as well as some taking issue with the amount of light the facility would create.

The study on potential ways to mitigate impacts of the pickleball courts showed that without barriers in place to cut through the sound, the pickleball activities would likely be at 60 decibels.

The mitigation consultants recommended a target sound limit of 52 dB, and the current sound level at the location studies was even lower at 49 dB.

To “fully cut off sound paths to the east and west of the courts,” the city would have to construct barriers that are 12 feet high on all sides to fully enclose it.

Additionally, the report recommended 14 foot high barriers on the north side of the court as well as reducing the number of courts on the northern side, and rotating them by 90 degrees.

While the noise level would be reduced, the study also acknowledged that it would increase the noise level by 6 dB, but facing east rather than north and south.

On Monday, city staff will make recommendations on how to move forward on the project.

