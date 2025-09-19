Explosion in Georgia Tech lab injures student

ATLANTA — One student at Georgia Tech has been injured after an explosion in one of the school’s labs.

A spokesperson for Georgia Tech says there was a chemical explosion inside one of the labs in the Molecular Science and Engineering Building in the BioQuad area of campus.

They say one student is being treated for minor burn injuries.

Atlanta police officers and firefighters were called to the campus just after 1:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the student was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Many people who work in the building evacuated as a precaution, but have returned to their offices.

Environmental Health and Safety experts are on the campus to make sure the area is safe.

