Neighbors oppose proposed pickleball court complex in DeKalb, say it will cause a racket

TUCKER, Ga. — People living near a proposed multi-million-dollar Pickleball court complex at the Tucker Recreation Center on LaVista Road, say it will spoil their quiet neighborhood.

“Bong, Bong. It’s constant like that. And I work from home most of the time. That would be annoying if I’m listening to it from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.,: Neighbor Jordan Swank told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Swank’s home is directly behind a soccer field where she says the Pickleball complex would be built. She and others attended a public hearing Thursday night at Tucker City Hall. They say they were told the complex would feature 12 to 16 Pickleball courts, at an estimated cost of $2.9 million.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’m not against Pickleball by any means. But I have heard and read reviews on how loud it is. And the lighting would definitely disturb my well-being.” said neighbor Kellie Kalvelage.

Pickleball is nosier than tennis because of the plastic ball used, and the hollow construction of Pickleball paddles.

‘It’s a whole noise issue and it’s going to be crazy.” said neighbor Greg Morse.

Morse believes the pickleball complex would be a waste of taxpayer money. He said it would make more sense to lease an area of the largely unused Northlake Mall property and build the courts there.

TRENDING STORIES:

“That would be found money for the owners of Northlake Mall.” said Morse

The neighbors say they are puzzled that the city would choose to build the complex in an area that they describe as a flood zone, and they worry about the possible impact it may have on their property values.

“This coming into our neighborhood would definitely bring our property values down.” said neighbor Nancy Kalvelage

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the city of Tucker for a comment but did not hear back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group