Cobb investigators say it’s one of the most horrific animal abuse cases and they need your help

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are searching for a group of six men captured on camera removing a dog’s body from an apartment complex in Cobb County.

Police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they believe someone drowned a 2-year-old pit bull in the bathtub and then dumped its body.

They are offering a Crime Stoppers reward for anyone who can help them identify the person responsible and the men police say helped cover it up.

“If they would do this to an animal, what’s next? A child?” investigator Steve Hammond said.

Cobb County Animal Services say this is one of the most horrific animal abuse cases they’ve seen.

