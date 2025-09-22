Hundreds turn up for Cardi B appearance at metro Atlanta music store

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of people have been lined up for hours outside a Riverdale music shop Monday for an in-store appearance by rapper Cardi B.

NewsChopper 2 was overhead as fans waited outside DBS Sounds for the promotional appearance. The artist’s album “Am I the Drama” was released Friday.

Fans told Channel 2 they didn’t mind waiting in line for a chance to meet her.

“Just getting this album was worth it,” Michael Johnson said. “I love Cardi B, and that’s why we’re here to have her go No. 1!”

DBS Sounds announced the event earlier this month, offering exclusive access to people who pre-ordered the album on the store’s website.

Wristbands were being provided Monday for people who had pre-ordered Cardi B’s new music.

“Limited spots, so DON’T sleep on this MONUMENTAL moment!” they said.

Cardi B has had no shortage of big announcements lately. Just before the album drop, she said she is having a baby with her boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs.

The Grammy winner also recently announced her Little Miss Drama tour is set to start in February. The final scheduled show is set for State Farm Arena in Atlanta on April 17.

