‘The Bert Show’ ending: Atlanta radio legend announces retirement

ATLANTA — The man behind the iconic Atlanta radio show “The Bert Show” is turning off his microphone.

Bert Weiss announced on Tuesday morning that he will retire next month, signaling the end of the nationally syndicated radio show.

“The Bert Show” will have its final broadcast on Oct. 24.

The morning show first aired in Atlanta in 2001. But over the last 24 years, it has grown into a nationally-recognized broadcast listened to in more than 24 markets.

“For 25 years, listeners have allowed me to be part of their mornings, their commutes and their lives – and that is the greatest gift of my career,” said Weiss. “It’s almost unheard of in radio for an audience to stay with a show this long, and I’ll never take that loyalty for granted. Every laugh, every tough conversation and every shared moment has meant the world to me.”

Weiss is also a member of the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame and has been nominated to the National Hall of Fame.

After ending the show, Weiss will continue leading his non-profit, Bert’s Big Adventure, which has provided hundreds of children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families with trips to Walt Disney World.

