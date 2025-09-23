North Georgia dairy farm searching for 3 missing cows

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A dairy farm in north Georgia says some of its cows are gone without a trace.
Glo-Crest Dairy and Mountain Fresh Creamery in the Hall County town of Clermont say three heifers disappeared late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
“It is not common for young heifers like this to leave the farm and other cows to venture off far from the herd, feed and water,” the farmers wrote in a statement.
Two of the cows are Holsteins, and the third is a Jersey Cross.
They say farmers, neighbors and friends have spent the last several days looking for them, but have not found anything.
Glo-Crest Dairy was founded in 2000, according to its website, and focuses on producing milk that’s used in ice cream and butter at Mountain Fresh Creamery.
