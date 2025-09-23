North Georgia dairy farm searching for 3 missing cows

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A dairy farm in north Georgia says some of its cows are gone without a trace.

Glo-Crest Dairy and Mountain Fresh Creamery in the Hall County town of Clermont say three heifers disappeared late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It is not common for young heifers like this to leave the farm and other cows to venture off far from the herd, feed and water,” the farmers wrote in a statement.

Two of the cows are Holsteins, and the third is a Jersey Cross.

TRENDING STORIES:

They say farmers, neighbors and friends have spent the last several days looking for them, but have not found anything.

Glo-Crest Dairy was founded in 2000, according to its website, and focuses on producing milk that’s used in ice cream and butter at Mountain Fresh Creamery.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group