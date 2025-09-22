Man accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to kill millions released without bond ahead of trial

ATLANTA — Federal prosecutors are appealing a decision to release Larry Phillips, an accused fentanyl trafficker, without bond before his trial.

Phillips was arrested at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with six kilograms of fentanyl, which prosecutors say is enough to potentially kill millions.

“A defendant accused of trafficking this quantity of fentanyl should not have been released,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg.

Phillips was released by a U.S. Magistrate Judge without having to post any money, despite a federal prosecutor’s request for detention without bond.

The prosecution argues that Phillips poses a flight risk and a danger to the community, citing the large quantity of fentanyl involved and his lack of legitimate employment.

A co-conspirator, Rashad Davis, was arrested in Phoenix with eight kilograms of fentanyl, bringing the total to 14 kilograms with an estimated street value of $700,000.

The prosecution’s court filing also highlights concerns about Phillips’ possession of firearms and the uncertainty surrounding the location of his vehicle.

The defense has filed a response indicating that Phillips has secured employment and has strong family and community ties, arguing against the government’s motion to detain him.

Hertzberg said Phillips has pleaded not guilty, and he anticipates Davis will too.

