Erika Kirk not at Georgia Turning Point USA event due to threats, VP Vance says

ATHENS, Ga. — Vice President JD Vance said during his appearance at a Turning Point USA event Tuesday in Athens that Erika Kirk would not be there as planned.

She had been the target of threats, the vice president said during his remarks. He said they briefly considered canceling the entire event.

“I know that she did get some threats, and about two hours ago I was a little worried we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come,” he said. “She was very worried about it.

“I talked to Secret Service, and obviously these guys do a very good job, so I said let’s let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family.”

Kirk, the CEO of TPUSA and the widow of founder Charlie Kirk, had been announced as part of the event in a news release earlier in the day.

She was expected to join Vance and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones at the “This is the Turning Point Tour at UGA Event.”

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