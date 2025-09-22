School bus driver arrested for DUI with kids aboard had open alcohol container, warrant says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus driver arrested while on a route faces charges for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting students, according to an affidavit.

Lori Hagaman was charged with one felony count of driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol or drugs, several misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct and reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of possession of open alcohol container.

The incident occurred between 3:42 p.m. and 3:49 p.m. Sep. 19 at the GA-411/Burnt Hickory Connector in Cartersville.

The affidavit states that Hagaman operated the school bus while under the influence of alcohol to a degree that rendered her a less safe driver. She failed to maintain her lane of travel and had an open container of suspected wine in the driver’s area. She was also operating a school bus loaded with students, “a gross deviation from the standard of care whcih a reasonable person would have exercised in the situation by operating a loaded school bus under the influence of alcohol.”

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter talked to Hannah Boerger on Sunday, who said her 15-year-old called her Friday afternoon from his bus, worried about the driver’s behavior.

Hagaman was released on a $30,200.00, Bartow County Magistrate Court said Monday.

Bartow County School System released the statement that was shared with parents about the arrest:

The strength of our school system is deeply rooted in the trust and transparency we share with our families, schools, and community. We value this relationship and work diligently each day to uphold it.

In keeping with our commitment to transparency, we want to inform you of an incident that occurred on Friday, September 19, 2025. A substitute bus driver was removed from a route, arrested, and charged with driving under the influence, along with other related offenses. Fortunately, no one was physically injured.

We recognize the seriousness of this situation and share in your concern. The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority, and we do not tolerate any behavior that compromises that commitment. Any individual found to endanger our students will be fully prosecuted and permanently prohibited from employment with the Bartow County School System.

To support our students during this time, additional counseling services will be available on Monday for any students who may have been affected by this incident.

Our Transportation Department maintains rigorous standards to ensure the safety of our students. All drivers, including substitutes, undergo a comprehensive hiring process that includes:

Employment application and interview

CDL pre-employment drug testing

Motor vehicle record review

Reference checks

Criminal background screening through our Human Resources Department

CDL bus endorsement and physical examination

Completion of all required training and skills assessments

Ongoing random drug and alcohol testing throughout employment

Please be assured that we remain steadfast in our commitment to student safety and continue to take all necessary steps to prevent incidents of this nature.

Thank you for your continued trust in the Bartow County School System.

