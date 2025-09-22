Slain burglary suspect was ‘taking his clothes off, smashing stuff,’ family says

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A suspected burglar was shot and killed during a home invasion early Monday morning in Gwinnett County, according to police.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was live on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 near Lawrenceville.

The family says the suspect was a complete stranger.

Not only that, they say the suspect who died took his clothes off in the home and started throwing things around early Monday morning.

It’s a mystery where he came from or why he came to this house.

“This is such a calm neighborhood. We’ve lived here for over 20 years and nothing like this has ever occurred,” Michelle said. The family member didn’t disclose their last name.

The family is grateful they’re OK but still in shock after police say a burglary at their home forced someone inside to shoot the suspect.

“Yeah, my family is all safe. Thank god. God is good,” Michelle said.

Video shows a man in back of the family’s house just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

“He grabbed a propane gas tank, the big ones from the back, threw it at the window. Broke the window, and that’s how he came into the house,” Michelle said.

Surveillance video from inside captured a shirtless suspect destroying things inside the home while the family inside called 911 for help.

“He was in there getting naked, taking his clothes off, smashing stuff.”

Gwinnett County officials said they were called to a home in the 2000 block of Redbark Court for a burglary in progress.

Detectives said the suspect entered the back of the home and was immediately confronted by the residents inside.

As officers arrived and surrounded the home, the suspect remained inside with the victims.

Authorities said when police entered the home to arrest the suspect, he was shot by the homeowner.

“My sister-in-law let me know that there’s a suspect inside the house and he was shot,” Michelle said.

Neighbors say the suspect may have hopped a fence from a shopping center nearby and walked through the woods to get to the house.

No charges have been announced.

Michelle says this incident has rattled her family but she’s glad this happened away from her nearly 1-year-old daughter.

“She’s going to be a 1-year-old on Thursday, and I’m super grateful that we were not here,” she said.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin is notified. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300.

