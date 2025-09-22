Gunman dead after ‘active shooter’ incident at Georgia Amazon facility

COLUMBUS, Ga. — An active shooter incident occurred at the Amazon facility on the 5800 block of Osceola Ct in Columbus, resulting in the death of the suspected gunman.

The Columbus Police Department responded to the scene around 4:47 a.m. after receiving calls about an active shooter at the Amazon facility.

Police said a man fired multiple shots into the front of the facility from outside. Afterward, he walked a short distance away, where officers confronted him.

CPD said the man pulled out a gun, leading to a brief standoff. According to officials, the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the suspected gunman is being withheld until next of kin has been notified. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

