5-year-old GA boy dies in UTV crash in family’s front yard

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — A five-year-old boy died following a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) crash at his home on Friday, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Authorities said the crash happened at a home on Martindale Drive, and Lee County deputies responded to the scene.

GSP said the child was operating a Polaris 200 RSR at his home and drove out of his parents’ line of sight into the front yard.

Investigators said it appears the UTV may have overturned, ejecting the child.

Officials said the child was found unresponsive in the front yard, near the UTV, which was upright at the time of discovery. The boy was taken to Phoebe Memorial Hospital in Albany, where he later died from his injuries.

The exact cause of the UTV overturning remains unclear, and the names of the boy and his parents have not been released.

