GA toddler dies after being left unattended, buckled in car seat

DALTON, Ga. — Police arrested some Georgia parents following the death of their 22-month-old son.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kirsten Schmitt and Anthony Pedigo were arrested by Dalton police on Monday, charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children following the death of their Grayson Pedigo on June 5.

Police said the toddler was found unresponsive in a car seat inside the family’s home along Gregory Place.

According to officials, Schmitt and Pedigo had called 911, reporting that they found Grayson unresponsive after leaving him unattended for 30 to 40 minutes while he was buckled into the car seat.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said Schmitt and Pedigo admitted to regularly placing their son in the car seat to watch TV while they were at home.

On the day of the incident, Schmitt was watching TV with Grayson before going to wake Pedigo for his work shift, leaving the child alone, authorities said.

When Schmitt and Pedigo returned to the living room, they said they found the 22-month-old unresponsive.

Police said the child’s injuries were consistent with having the seat belt and buckle around his neck.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into Grayson’s death has been ongoing since June.

On Friday, investigators and the district attorney’s office decided to seek charges, leading to the issuance of arrest warrants for Schmitt and Pedigo, which were served without incident on Monday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group