Delta flight returns to airport due to mechanical issue

ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines plane had to turn around after experiencing a mechanical issue, officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Delta flight 682 from Atlanta to Sacramento, Calif., returned to the airport shortly after takeoff on Sunday evening due to a mechanical issue, officials said.

The plane, a Boeing model, landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power. The flight operated on a delay on Monday morning, and Delta has apologized to customers for the inconvenience.

There were six crew members and 152 customers onboard the flight. Upon landing, the plane was met by the local fire department out of an abundance of caution.

There were no reports of injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group