Bus driver arrested while on route in north GA

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — A substitute bus driver was arrested while on a route Friday afternoon, the Bartow County School District reported.

No injuries were reported. The circumstances behind the arrest weren’t immediately disclosed.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and Bartow County School District for more information.

Below is the communication impacted families received from the district:

Good Afternoon Bartow County School System Family,

Late this afternoon, an incident involving your student’s substitute bus driver resulted in their immediate removal from the assigned route. No injuries were reported. Impacted families were promptly notified, and alternative transportation arrangements were made to ensure student safety. The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a thorough investigation, and the Bartow County School System is also performing an internal review. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority. While we are limited in what we can share at this time, we appreciate your understanding and will provide updates as appropriate.

