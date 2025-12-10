DeKalb County announces new police chief

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson has promoted Gregory Padrick as the new Chief of Police, effective Wednesday.

County officials said he is expected to advance public safety initiatives upon his assumption of the role. Padrick has served as the interim Chief of Police since former Chief Mirtha Ramos’ tenure ended in February.

Padrick has served DeKalb County for 28 years and is recognized for his leadership and commitment to public safety, according to county officials.

According to the county CEO’s office, Padrick’s appointment is a strategic move to enhance police excellence, innovation, transparency, and community-centered policing in the county.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Chief Padrick brings an extraordinary depth of experience, proven leadership, and an unwavering commitment to public safety,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said in a statement. “For 28 years he has served this county with integrity, and I am confident that under his leadership, the DeKalb County Police Department will continue to advance police excellence, innovation, transparency, and community-centered policing.”

Padrick’s career began with the United States Marine Corps, where he developed the discipline and leadership values that guide his work today. He has extensive experience in both operational and investigative units within the DeKalb County Police Department.

RELATED STORIES:

In the Uniform Division, Padrick progressed from patrol officer to assistant chief, eventually becoming the Uniform Division Commander, overseeing patrol operations and public safety initiatives.

In the Criminal Investigation Division, he served as a detective and supervisor in specialized units such as the Homicide Unit, Auto Theft Unit, Narcotics Unit, HIDTA Unit, and Intelligence Unit. His leadership led to his appointment as Criminal Investigation Division Commander.

Padrick has also worked in Internal Affairs and the Office of the Chief of Police, gaining insights into departmental operations and accountability.

County officials also highlighted his education. Padrick is a distinguished graduate of the FBI National Academy and has completed advanced leadership programs at the Southern Police Institute and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

“I am deeply honored to continue serving the residents of DeKalb County,” Padrick said. “The DeKalb County Police Department is made up of exceptional men and women who exemplify professionalism, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to service.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group