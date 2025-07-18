DeKalb County announces hundreds of job fair attendees moving forward in hiring process

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County government hosted a job fair on July 10, which officials say drew more than 2,000 attendees.

Now, County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson’s office says hundreds of jobseekers are moving forward in the hiring process.

According to the county, more than 1,200 jobseekers went to the Georgia Piedmont Technical College Conference Center for the job fair.

Cochran-Johnson hosted the event, which county officials said had 1,885 pre-registered attendees and 312 walk-ins looking to find a job in DeKalb County.

At the fair, 113 interviews were conducted onsite and 11 job offers were made immediately, the county said. Additional applicants are now going through the hiring process, which includes background checks and assessments.

The county said some of those jobs are for the Roads & Drainage, Sanitation and Information Technology departments.

“This level of turnout makes one thing very clear: people are ready to work, and they need opportunities now,” Cochran-Johnson said in a statement. “In DeKalb County, we see you, we hear you, and we’re committed to opening doors.”

The event had more than 500 fully funded county roles available for potential hire, as well as several featured employers including Grady Health, Emory University, the DeKalb County Board of Health and U.S. Army.

The county said these were the highlights for the event, split by department:

Sanitation : 530 engagements, 30 interviews scheduled, skills testing set for July 28

: 530 engagements, 30 interviews scheduled, skills testing set for July 28 Roads & Drainage / Stormwater : 324 engagements, 30 interviews, 7 offers extended, 5 pending

: 324 engagements, 30 interviews, 7 offers extended, 5 pending Watershed Management : 357 engagements, 10 interviews, 3 offers

: 357 engagements, 10 interviews, 3 offers Finance : 259 engagements, 17 interviews, 1 offer

: 259 engagements, 17 interviews, 1 offer Information Technology : 48 engagements, 26 interviews, 6 candidates moving forward

: 48 engagements, 26 interviews, 6 candidates moving forward Police, Fire, and Planning: Applications under review or routed to upcoming hiring events

During the event, there was a portion of attendees that could not enter “due to overwhelming demand,” so the county will host an invitation-only job fair for more than 500 people who were turned away, with details coming soon.

“This is just the beginning,” Cochran-Johnson said. “We will continue creating pathways to employment that support families, strengthen our economy, and build a better DeKalb.”

