Decatur school board may shut down some schools, but parents aren’t happy about it

DECATUR, Ga. — The City Schools of Decatur board is discussing how much public input they need when it comes to the topic of consolidating schools.

The school district is looking at closing some schools because there are too many empty seats.

The board is trying to decide if they are going to stick to the original timeline for deciding about the schools or wait for more public input.

They say they chose to live in Decatur because of the neighborhood schools.

“We have neighborhood schools. You can’t find that anywhere in metro Atlanta. And if we continue to close schools down, we just have one school that everybody goes to?” parent Mike Young said.

Many of the parents formed a group called Save Decatur Schools, which has more than 200 members.

But the school district says that they have 831 students in Kindergarten through second grade, but more than 1,700 open seats across its five elementary schools.

