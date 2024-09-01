Crash on I-85 northbound closes lanes near I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash on Interstate 85 northbound has three lanes closed before Interstate 285 in DeKalb County.
One lane is open, allowing traffic to move by the crash.
Channel 2 Action News has contacted DeKalb police for information about the crash and will provide updates as soon as details are made available.
