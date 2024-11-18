Crash blocks all lanes of I-285 northbound near I-20

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 285 northbound are blocked near Interstate 20 in DeKalb County due to a crash.

The Georgia Department of Transportation dispatch confirmed that a stalled vehicle on the left shoulder was struck by another vehicle early Monday morning.

Channel 2 Triple Team Traffic recommends drivers use Wesley Chapel Road as an alternate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group