Decatur completes project to build affordable, workforce housing community

DECATUR, Ga. — In a bid to make affordable housing more attainable in Decatur, city officials, the Decatur Development Authority (DDA) and the Decatur Land Trust (DLT) announced a workforce housing community was now complete.

Oak Cottage Court was formed in 2019 as a plan to create homes for workers in Decatur at an affordable level for the area’s median earnings.

Now, the workforce housing community’s six cottages, all of which are two or three bedrooms and priced between $210,000 to $305,000, are open and ready for families.

“As an inclusive community, Decatur’s affordability goal is ensuring there’s housing available for all levels of income,” Conor McNally, President of the DDA, said in a statement. “In the process, we hope to broaden our economic diversity by creating opportunities for middle-income buyers previously priced out of the market.”

The new community is just a 10-minute walk from a MARTA station and near 10 bus lines.

“Oak Cottage Court provides easy access to all the city has to offer, including shops and restaurants, K-12 schools, parks, and much more,” according to officials.

Linda Curry, the Chair of the DLT, said Oak Cottage Court helped the city better understand how to address workforce housing issues for a variety of people living in the community.

Officials said the homes are being made available to any income-qualified buyers, particularly if they currently work or rent in Decatur.

“Should any of the available homes receive more than one offer, a tiered approach will be applied giving preference first to current City of Decatur, City Schools of Decatur, and Decatur Housing Authority employees; then to employees of any government agency or nonprofit located in the city; then employees of any Decatur business; then current renters in the City of Decatur; and finally, to all others,” according to the city.

Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett said the project was “part of an expanding campaign to address affordable and workforce housing in Decatur” but added that no single effort can solve the housing crisis on its own.

“Our hope is by working together, we can begin to provide true economic diversity for our community,” Garrett said.

