Community activist helps 100 Black men get to polls during Georgia early voting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Ahead of the November election, now just 16 days away, with early voting underway, a community activist told Channel 2 Action News he saw the need to organize an event to get more voters to the polls.

Through the “Black Men Vote” initiative, Scotty Smart helped nearly 100 people cast their ballots on Saturday.

He held a rally on Memorial Drive in DeKalb County, giving away food and t-shirts.

Then, Smart had a shuttle that took voters to a nearby polling station so they could cast their ballots.

Smart said DeKalb County officials gave him a proclamation, naming the Saturday “Black Men Vote Day,” so he wanted to help both men and women vote.

“We want them to know that it matters to us that their vote actually matters,” Smart told Channel 2 Action News.

Smart has done many things in the community, but this is the first time he’s worked to help with voter turnout.

