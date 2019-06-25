Civic association says hundreds of flags stolen ahead of July 4 celebration

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Every year dating back to the 1970s, Druid Hills has held a Fourth of July parade and the local civic association has lined the parade route with 750 small flags.
But Tuesday morning, the president of the association told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that he found about 500 has been stolen after getting them out over the weekend.
Thieves steal hundreds of American flags set out for 4th of July parade. 4pm pic.twitter.com/5cE6h2Ym4m— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) June 25, 2019
When Petersen pulled up to the neighborhood, he found some of the flags had been tossed in the bushes and pulled out of the ground.
