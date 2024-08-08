Chamblee hires its first female assistant police chief

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Last month, the Chamblee Police Department swore in its first female assistant police chief.

Chamblee police swore in Andrianne Byrd on July 25 as she made history.

Byrd, who has spent more than 28 years in law enforcement, spent the majority of her career with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The department said this is a step towards diversity and inclusion in the police force.

“After 28 and a half years at the Miami-Dade Police Department and two years of retirement, it’s good to come back and serve the community,” Byrd said. “As Assistant Police Chief, I am focused on what the needs are of Chamblee and how this community wants to see their community serviced. It’s also important that younger women see that they can succeed in this male-dominated field. It’s not about your sex, but it’s about your commitment to what you do. As long as you are committed and knowledgeable in your field, the opportunities are there.”

The department says Byrd will oversee internal day-to-day operations and the structure of the staff.

