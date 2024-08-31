Brookhaven to temporarily close 2 recreation centers for repairs after Labor Day

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The City of Brookhaven announced that two recreation center buildings would be closed for repairs starting Sept. 3.

The repairs will focus on flooring in the recreation centers at Lynwood Park and Briarwood Park.

According to the city, the work at Briarwood Recreation Center involves the flooding on the basketball court and will have the building closed for about a week from the day after Labor Day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Lynwood Recreation Center will remain closed or nearly three weeks as repair crews perform “significant repairs” on the entryway to the building, the city said.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we make these necessary repairs for the safety of our park visitors,” said Parks and Recreation Director Michael King.

Even though the buildings will be closed for repairs, the parks themselves will stay open.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman injured in Pickens County house explosion passes away after being hospitalized for injuries

©2024 Cox Media Group