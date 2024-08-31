Woman injured in Pickens County house explosion passes away after being hospitalized for injuries

JASPER, Ga. — Almost two weeks after a home in Pickens County exploded and severely injured the homeowner, Channel 2 Action News has learned she tragically passed away Friday morning.

Shelly Harlan, a beloved waitress at Annie’s Restaurant in Jasper, suffered from severe burns after an explosion at her home caused it to catch fire. Harlan was life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta on Aug. 17, where she was being treated for her injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported, on the Monday after the explosion and fire, the restaurant, where she’d worked for five years, thanked the community for words of encouragement for Harlan after the incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

With permission of Harlan’s family, the owners of Annie’s were providing updates on Harlan’s condition as she was treated for the burns that covered 60% of her body.

On Friday morning, the owners of Annie’s Restaurant announced the sad news that she’d passed away.

“It’s with heavy broken hearts that we at Annie’s Restaurant hate to inform everyone that our sweet Shelly is no longer with us. She passed away peacefully this morning at 11:18 am surrounded by family at Grady Memorial Hospital. Please continue to pray for her family during this devastating time as they try to navigate through this during the days to come,” the owners said in a statement online.

Donations that were being provided to a GoFundMe for Harlan’s medical treatment will now go toward funeral expenses, and additional donations that come in will likewise be contributed to that effort.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fulton election workers ask judge to enforce judgment against Giuliani, seize his property

©2024 Cox Media Group