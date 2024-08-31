Dunwoody officials release $37 million 2025 budget proposal for review

DUNWOODY, Ga. — The City of Dunwoody has released its 2025 proposed budget for review by the public and City Council.

According to officials, the proposed city budget is $37 million, with a focus on public safety and slowing growth while avoiding tax increases for residents and businesses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The City is in a strong financial position going into 2025 due to our careful stewardship of funds, and we’re staying adaptable for the future,” Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton said in a statement. “After a unique period of uncertainty and change, key parts of the budget have rebounded. However, some major revenue sources and expenditure categories continue to shift and show the impacts of economic instability.”

The proposed budget was presented to the city council by Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch and Linton on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

In the public announcement of the proposal, officials said 38.6%, or $14.3 million, of the budget will fund the Dunwoody Police Department.

Compared to last year, Dunwoody’s budget proposal is 6.6% higher, “mainly due to increased public safety staffing, employee compensation and benefit increases, escalations in existing contracts and increased maintenance and utility costs.”

The city said healthcare costs rose 6.5% for employees.

“We’ve been careful with our fund balance, which puts us in a strong position for times like this. Using American Rescue Plan dollars, which were allocated to help local governments recover from the pandemic, and fund balance, the City can present a balanced budget without increasing taxes or fees on residents or businesses,” Deutsch said in a statement. “This November, Georgians will have the opportunity to vote on the Georgia Local Option Homestead Property Tax Exemption Amendment. If this measure passes statewide, there is the potential for a vote to create a one-penny sales tax, which would create new revenue for the City in the future.”

Ahead of full budget approval, the Dunwoody City Council will hold a special called meeting on Sept. 9 to review the plan, in addition to two public hearings.

The first public hearing will be held on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m., and a second on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., both at City Hall.

In order for the budget to be used, it must be adopted before the end of October.

For a full look at how Dunwoody plans to fund the city budget for 2025, head online here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman injured in Pickens County house explosion passes away after being hospitalized for injuries

©2024 Cox Media Group