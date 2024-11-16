Brookhaven MARTA station officially back open for business after multi-week rail skip

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After a six-week closure, MARTA’s Brookhaven Station is officially back open.

The multi-week closure was underway as workers replaced aging pavers on the train platform and performed other upgrades.

While the station was closed, the train service skipped the stop on the Gold Line and shuttles were used to take riders from Brookhaven to Lenox and Chamblee stations.

Some new additions to the station include new tile flooring.

Ahead of the closure, which started on Oct. 7, MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said repairs were being done for safety reasons.

“The pavers on the platform at Brookhaven are in poor condition. We’ve repaired them as best we can over the years but it’s time to replace them before it becomes a safety hazard for our customers and creates accessibility challenges getting on and off the train,” Greenwood said previously.

Workers also added new warning strips to platform edges, installed new joint benches and trash cans and pressure washed, sealed and added graffiti-resistant coating to concrete, in addition to the new tiles and pavers.

