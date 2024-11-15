Death investigation underway at popular Atlanta nature preserve

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that police are investigating a death at the Morningside Nature Preserve.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene around 5 p.m. on Friday where we found what appeared to be a dive team in the water near the suspension bridge at the preserve.

Police were initially called out to Wildwood Road NE for an unresponsive person. EMS pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Homicide units are working to determine the person’s cause of death.

The nature preserve is a busy spot for neighbors in the area to walk and hike.

