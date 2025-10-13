Brookhaven City Council considering e-bike rebate program

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The Brookhaven City Council is set to decide if they’ll move forward on an e-bike rebate program.
As proposed, the city council could fund almost $40,000 for low-income residents to get help finding “sustainable transportation options.”
According to the presentation from the Brookhaven City Council, if approved the city would pay $38,250 for a rebate program, with a 50% match.
Should the council approve the rebate program, it would start in 2026.
