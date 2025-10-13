Medical Examiner scam sends texts to people to ID body, Gwinnett County police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is warning the public about another type of scam making the rounds across phones in the community.

On Friday, the department said scammers are sending messages that look like they’re from the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office asking you to help identify a body.

“These texts are not legitimate. The Medical Examiner’s Office and law enforcement will never use text messages to notify next of kin about a death or to request identification,” police said.

For anyone who gets a text message appearing to be from the ME’s Office, Gwinnett police say:

Do not reply and do not click any links.

Save a screenshot for evidence.

Verify by calling numbers listed on GwinnettCounty.com.

Report it by calling the Gwinnett Police non-emergency line at 770.513.5700

