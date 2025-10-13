USDA to airdrop oral rabies vaccine baits across Georgia counties

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will spend about two weeks airdropping anti-rabies pills across northwest Georgia.

The airdrops will come by helicopter and plane beginning Tuesday, with vaccine baits to make land through 7,000 square kilometers in multiple counties.

According to a release shared by the North Georgia Health District from the USDA, the federal agency’s Wildlife Services program will be launching the rabies oral vaccines as part of a nationwide campaign to stop the spread of raccoon rabies in the eastern United States.

The vaccine distribution will take place in 15 Georgia counties.

Officials said helicopter drops will happen from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15 in Dalton, Lafayette and Tunnel Hill.

Airplane drops will take place from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28 in the larger vaccination area, according to NGHD.

Health officials said the bait packets will be coated with fishmeal crumbles to at tract raccoons and other wildlife. Each bait also has a toll-free number printed on it for information and assistance, if needed.

Anyone who finds a bait is asked to leave it alone so wildlife can eat it.

Anyone who touches the oral vaccine with their bare hands is urged to immediately wash their hands and call the local health department.

In Georgia, there will be more than 500,000 baits distributed across the following counties:

Bartow County

Catoosa County

Chattooga County

Dade County

Floyd County

Fannin County

Gilmer County

Gordon County

Murray County

Pickens County

Rabun County

Towns County

Union County

Walker County

Whitfield County

