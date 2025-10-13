Social Circle weighs water discounts for leaks, sewage issues

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Social Circle City Council is reviewing a new set of policies aimed at helping residents with fees for leaky water pipes and sewage problems.

According to documents from the City Council, the new policy would provide guidelines for requesting adjustments to water bills for leaking water and sewage.

“This policy aims to incentivize prompt and complete repair of leaks, thereby helping customers manage high utility bills resulting from leaks while ensuring efficient management of water and sewer resources,” the council item reads.

As far as responsibility for leaks, the city documents say the customer would be responsible for all costs associated with leaks occurring from the Social Circle water meter to the residence and inside it.

However, the city said it “recognizes that leaks can result in unexpectedly high utility bills,” so the policy is intended to “support customers in addressing leaks quickly and thoroughly,” as well as offering possible adjustments in certain situations.

If the new policy is approved, the city council documents show that a leak adjustment would be available for two consecutive high water or sewer bills due to a leak on the customer’s end of the water and sewer system, such as the meter to the residence or inside it.

Leaks caused by a failure to turn off a hose or spigot would not be eligible for adjustments.

The city said leak adjustments would be considered on a case-by-case basis, subject to the following conditions:

A leak must be fully repaired before submitting any paperwork for a leak adjustment.

The customer must provide both:

Cause of the leak



Proof of repair: A receipt or repair bill indicating that the leak has been fixed.



Leak Adjustment Form

If the policy is approved, water customers would only be able to get one leak adjustment on billing per 12-month period, and the city would offer a partial billing adjustment for the two affected months’ bills.

Adjustments would be determined by city officials examining the average water use for the previous six months’ average before the leak, then comparing it to the elevated amount during hte leak.

Excess usage would be billed at 50% of the rate, based on the rate per 1,000 gallons for the year. Full amounts charged will not be reimbursed and no penalties will be added while the account is under review for a leak adjustment.

Customers with sewer accounts who plan to fill a swimming pool could also be eligible for a one-time sewer billing reduction, but must notify the city in advance and fill out a form for the billing department showing pool size, capacity in gallons, type of pool and meter readings before and after it is filled.

