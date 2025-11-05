Beautification efforts at Brookhaven Park continue with building demolition

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The demolition of the Claratel Services Building at Brookhaven Park has begun as part of the park’s ongoing beautification efforts.

The demolition, which started on Tuesday, is expected to be completed before Thanksgiving, leaving the sidewalks and concrete slab intact. This project is a continuation of the improvements made to Brookhaven Park since the City of Brookhaven acquired part of the park in 2022.

“Brookhaven Park is one of the most popular parks in Brookhaven, and this demolition is the next step in the re-imagining of this space,” said District 3 Council Member Madeleine Simmons.

The City of Brookhaven has already made significant improvements to Brookhaven Park, including the addition of one of the tallest playgrounds in the U.S., an improved dog park, a larger parking lot, a new playground, a turfed play area, pavilions, a new community garden, and restrooms.

The demolition will not affect the upcoming Brookhaven Art Splash Fest scheduled for Nov. 8-9, nor the ‘Holidays in the Haven’ ice skating rink, which will be held at the park next month.

