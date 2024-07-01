Argument between 2 homeless people leads to shooting at DeKalb shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a shopping center on Monday morning.
Channel 2 Action News saw police putting up crime scene tape in front of the Goodwill Career Center on Columbia Drive.
The shooting occurred a short distance away from several other businesses at the plaza.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that two homeless people got into a dispute and one fired a weapon.
The extent of the victim’s injuries is unclear.
Officers are still investigating this shooting.
