After mail and mailbox master key theft, DeKalb neighborhood said criminals have returned

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It was supposed to be a fun night at a friend’s house for Jessyca Arnold, but when she returned to her car she saw men running away.

“My friends are yelling out of the house, ‘Jessyca, check out the car, I think they just broke out your window,’” Arnold told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna. ”It’s very depressing and draining of all your good energy,”

Records provided to Channel 2 show they made an emergency call at 1:22 am. However, they never received a call back until after 5:30 a.m.

It is just the latest time criminals have hit the Wyndham Falls neighborhood.

Channel 2 previously covered how, on October 30, neighbors believe the same two men held up a postal worker and stole mail and her master key to the neighborhood’s mailboxes.

“You have some people who just don’t care. Who are just heartless. They are not concerned about who is going to work, working hard for their money,” Arnold said.

Security video showed the two men multiple times opening mailboxes or checking the site.

So far, there is no indication they have been caught.

“I feel like the perpetrators feel like they are not going to do anything, so let’s hit it again,” Maria, a neighbor, said.

Since the initial incident, the mail locks have not been changed.

However, mail delivery to the neighborhood has resumed.

Both the Dekalb Police Department and the United States Postal Service did not provide an update on their investigation.

