Dekalb County Police, USPS investigating robbery of postal worker

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police and the United States Postal Service are conducting a joint investigation after a postal worker was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

The incident happened in the Wyndham Falls neighborhood in South DeKalb.

Video provided to Channel 2 Action News shows two men approaching the postal worker just after 3 p.m. on October 30. Within seconds the men are walking away with mail and the master key.

“It’s a nice, quiet neighborhood. For something to happen like this, it is really shocking,” Cheryl Randall, a neighbor, said.

The mailbox contains slots for around 100 homes. Neighbors say video shows the criminals returning to the scene at least twice in the following days, opening up the mailboxes with a stolen master key and stealing the mail inside.

“They have free access. They can come in here anytime they want to and do whatever they want to,” Maria, a neighbor who did not want to give her last name, said.

Residents at Wyndham Falls say their mail has been placed on hold and is available at the local post office. They have been given no timeline on when the locks may be fixed and when they can have a normal trip to the mailbox again.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the USPS, but they have yet to respond with a comment.

